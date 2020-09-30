Lovesick Girls MV Teaser: BLACKPINK take 'drama' a notch higher; Document heartbreak with their acting skills

Lovesick Girls, which is BLACKPINK - The Album's title song is set to get a heartbreaking MV featuring the members - Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. Check out the MV teaser below.

We're eagerly waiting for the next month to begin as BLACKPINK is going to be in our area! After years of waiting, BLINKS are finally having their wishes come true as their idols will soon be dropping their first official studio album titled BLACKPINK - The Album. Moreover, the title song Lovesick Girls has gotten everyone excited as it will see the members in a new avatar.

"We are the lovesick girls," Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa croon in Lovesick Girls MV Teaser which came out a while back. As expected, it's dark, dramatic and even heartbreaking. The MV teaser begins with Jisoo, who recently bagged her first leading role in the upcoming drama titled Snowdrop, running on a parking lot. We're then shown a tease of a downtrodden Jennie sitting in a graffiti laced car, as well as Rosé, who is seen lying on a bathtub filled with black water. Lisa is seen resting her head on an unidentified man's shoulder. A closer look at Jennie's car sees the words You+Me = 4EVA scribbled all over it in black. Rosé leaves BLINKS' hearts racing with her sexy pose inside the bathtub. Finally, we get a closer look at Jisoo's heartbroken face as she finally stops running, exhausted. Can we take a moment to appreciate the member's acting chops in this 16 seconds tease?!

Check out the intriguing Lovesick Girls MV Teaser below:

We don't think the world is ready for BLACKPINK's Lovesick Girls!

BLACKPINK - The Album drops on October 2 along with Lovesick Girls MV.

