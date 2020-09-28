  1. Home
Lovesick Girls: Rosé, Jisoo, Jennie & Lisa lean on each other in dark BLACKPINK The Album's title song poster

BLACKPINK - The Album will be dropping on October 2 and BLINKS will also get the title song Lovesick Girls along with it. Check out the angst-filled title track teaser poster below.
Let's give it up for BLACKPINK, who are all set to enthral us with brand new fiery avatars that are darker and angst-driven as evidenced by the video and poster teasers to not just their first official studio album BLACKPINK - The Album but also the accompanying title song Lovesick Girls. Moreover, their upcoming album marks the final step of their three-part comeback following their hits singles How You Like That and Ice Cream collab with Selena Gomez.

While BLINKS were left breathless with the intriguing BLACKPINK - The Album teaser posters as well as the bewitching concept teaser videos featuring Lisa, Rosé, Jisoo and Jennie, we now have the official teaser poster for BLACKPINK - The Album's title track Lovesick Girls. Showing us a more gothic yet rebellious side to the members, we see the girls leaning on each other while adorning plaid prints, furry coats and a whole lot of black. While a staring off into the distance Rosé has her head on Jisoo's shoulders; the latter is the only one staring intently at the camera lens, we have close-eyed Lisa, who has her arm around a downtrodden Jennie.

Check out the gripping teaser poster for BLACKPINK - The Album's title song Lovesick Girls below:

Will we be needing tissues to wipe away our tears, courtesy of BLACKPINK's Lovesick Girls? We'll have to wait and find out!

Are you excited for BLACKPINK - The Album and Lovesick Girls? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Lisa and Rosé are bold and beautiful in BLACKPINK: The Album's fierce Concept Teaser Videos

Along with BLACKPINK - The Album, Lovesick Girls also comes out on October 2 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST).

Credits :@ygent_official's Twitter

