Lovesick Girls: Rosé, Jisoo, Jennie & Lisa lean on each other in dark BLACKPINK The Album's title song poster
Let's give it up for BLACKPINK, who are all set to enthral us with brand new fiery avatars that are darker and angst-driven as evidenced by the video and poster teasers to not just their first official studio album BLACKPINK - The Album but also the accompanying title song Lovesick Girls. Moreover, their upcoming album marks the final step of their three-part comeback following their hits singles How You Like That and Ice Cream collab with Selena Gomez.
While BLINKS were left breathless with the intriguing BLACKPINK - The Album teaser posters as well as the bewitching concept teaser videos featuring Lisa, Rosé, Jisoo and Jennie, we now have the official teaser poster for BLACKPINK - The Album's title track Lovesick Girls. Showing us a more gothic yet rebellious side to the members, we see the girls leaning on each other while adorning plaid prints, furry coats and a whole lot of black. While a staring off into the distance Rosé has her head on Jisoo's shoulders; the latter is the only one staring intently at the camera lens, we have close-eyed Lisa, who has her arm around a downtrodden Jennie.
Check out the gripping teaser poster for BLACKPINK - The Album's title song Lovesick Girls below:
#BLACKPINK ‘Lovesick Girls’ TEASER POSTER
1st FULL ALBUM ’THE ALBUM’
2020.10.02 12am EST & 1pm KST#블랙핑크 #1stFULLALBUM #THEALBUM #Title #LovesickGirls #TeaserPoster #20201002_12amEST #20201002_1pmKST #Release #YG pic.twitter.com/L50tzbkzE8
— YG FAMILY (@ygent_official) September 28, 2020
Will we be needing tissues to wipe away our tears, courtesy of BLACKPINK's Lovesick Girls? We'll have to wait and find out!
Are you excited for BLACKPINK - The Album and Lovesick Girls? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.
Along with BLACKPINK - The Album, Lovesick Girls also comes out on October 2 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST).