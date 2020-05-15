Lucifer: Fan spots a massive plot hole in the introduction of Amenadiel’s half angel & half human son Charlie

A Lucifer fan spotted a massive plot hole in the introduction of Amenadiel’s half-angel add half-human son Charlie. Read on to know more.

Season 4 of Lucifer ended with our charming fallen angel embracing his true identity and reclaiming his throne in hell. Since people were hoping that the creators would finally focus on the romantic angle between Lucifer Morningstar and Detective Chloe, the twist came as a surprise. The fans were eagerly waiting for the creators to wrap up the shooting of season 5 of the show that they could finally know what happened with the devil, played by Tom Ellis, and who would he return to the earth. However, because of the COVID-19 crisis, the production was put on hold.

The season finale of the show left the fans with many more cliffhangers, one of which was the uncertain future of Amenadiel’s half-angel and half-human son Charlie. An eagle-eyed fan recently took to Reddit and pointed out a massive loophole in Charlie’s introduction in the show. In the last season, after Morningstar’s shrink Linda gave birth to Amenadiel’s son, Lucifer’s angel brother said that half human half angel baby never existed before his son. However, the fan pointed out that Lucifer actually referred to Nephilims in season 1, which means Amenadiel’s son is not the first such child.

For the unversed, in Christianity, Nephilims are believed to be the offspring of the sons of God and the daughters of men. “The Nephilim are children begat from angels marrying human women, who were eventually destroyed by God and sent to Hell,” the Redditor wrote. While Nephilims have not featured in the show yet, Lucifer has stated before that they exist. Yet, Amenadiel seemed unaware of these children. Considering he is supposed to be God’s eldest son, it does not make sense that he would be unaware of Nephilim. According to the Redditor, this is an “error in the writing.” Amenadiel says that a half-human half-angel baby hasn't happened before.

Either he's completely ignorant of the Nephilim or he forgot...but that seems unlikely as they would have been around only a few thousand years ago. Even Remie, when she shows up because she "sensed a new celestial" said it was "the first in millennia," which almost directly contradicts Amenadiel- if you assume her last encounter with new Celestials was the Nephilim (and if not, who was that new Celestial?!),” Redditor Spock_Rocket posted. ALSO READ: The Jonas Brothers and Karol G drop their new song titled X; Give fans a new party anthem amidst the lockdown

