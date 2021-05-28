Lucifer S5 Part 2: Netizens have spoken, fans react to Tom Ellis’ double role on the show and more

We are looking at what Twitterati has to say about Lucifer Season 5B's premiere, scroll down to see what they said.

Tom Ellis starrer Lucifer just released its highly anticipated second part of their season 5 on Netflix, and Twitterati had some thoughts. The fifth season’s second part has eight episodes, which were intended to end the series but now, in an unexpected move, Netflix continued the show and greenlit a season six, weeks before filming ended for the supposedly last season.

In the new episodes released on Netflix, the show picks up right where we left it with Lucifer (Tom Ellis), twin brother Michael (also Ellis), and Amenadiel (DB Woodside) are confronted with the arrival of their father, God. What’s new is Dennis Haysbert joins the cast in the role, playing an elusive character who refuses to answer anything straight. After years of teasing what the Lord Almighty himself would be like, it turns out that he’s pretty much your average sitcom dad. Before you venture into the newly released feature, scroll down and hear what netizens have to say about it.

One said: “LUCIFER'S REVENGE WAS EPIC!! #LuciferSeason5B,” while another tweeted: “NOW, i absolutely adore lucifer (5b came out today), but if we can keep our numbers HIGHER than theirs (or damn close) people will notice!!! #SaveProdigalSon #KamaSutures”

One simply praised the feature and said: “I would say that seeing New Episodes of @LuciferNetflix makes me feel like I have died and gone to heaven.....but the wait....has been HELL @tomellis17.” And another added “ok i hate michael but i love luce. it really feels like lucifer and michael are portrayed by different actors omg. @tomellis17 is a great actor #LuciferSeason5B #LuciferNetflix”

