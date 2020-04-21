Lucifer Season 5: From Lucifer losing control of his powers to Ella landing in hell; Here are the fan theories

From Lucifer losing control of his devil face for good to Ella ending up in hell, here some mind blowing Lucifer season 5 fan theories. Check them out.

When Season 4 of Lucifer came to an end, it left the fans to deal with some major cliffhangers. When Lucifer Morningstar, played by Tom Ellis, embraced his true identity in the last episode and reclaimed his throne in hell, no one saw the twist coming. While the fans were expecting the creators to finally focus on the romantic angle between Morningstar and Detective Chloe, they were served with something entirely opposite. Since then, the viewers are trying to decode what will happen in the upcoming season.

There are a lot of storylines hanging in the air that the makers can explore in the upcoming season. For starters, the creators can focus on introducing the real Lucifer to the rest of the mortal characters in the show. Of course, they will have to explain why the Devil ended up in hell again when clearly wanted to chill on earth for a little while longer. They will hopefully develop the Chloe-Lucifer love angle further and we will finally get to see the two together. While these are the popular predictions people have made on social media, some fans have come up with mind-blowing fan theories. Check them out!

The Resting Devil Face?

One of the theories suggests that Lucifer will lose control of his devil's face for good. In the first three seasons, the fans only saw Lucifer's real face whenever the character wanted to reveal it. Which means he initially had full control over his identity. However, in season 4, he frequently lost control over his devil face and had no idea what was happening to him. It was later revealed that he was losing control because the devil had not forgiven himself for his dark deeds. However, he came back to his usual human form after he revealed his true identity to Chloe.

The fans now think that he will continue to lose control over his devil face in the coming up season and will try to find out why that is happening. People started speculating this possible plot detail after the writer revealed that title for the 11th episode of season 5. The episode is called ‘Resting Devil Face.’

Is Ella in hell?

Ella Lopez, played by Aimee Garcia, is one of the mortal human beings who work closely with the devil in the series. The two share a friendly equation which has only become stronger in the last few seasons. However, Ella is still unaware of Lucifer’s true identity. The fans believe that after Chloe and the devil’s therapist Linda, Ella will soon come face to face with the devil. In the last few episodes, we saw Ella, who was one cheerful and god loving, doubting her faith after a series of unsettling events.

The fans believe that when the writer will finally reveal Lucifer’s real identity, Ella will lose all hope and find herself in hell. A theory posted by a fan on Reddit read, “With Hell being based on regret and self punishment, I can imagine Ella feeling guilty about losing faith (resolved or not) and her wrongly being sent to Hell.”

The show is taking place in Lucifer's memory?

Another fan theory suggests that the entire show is just based on Lucifer telling stories from his past. A fan believes that whatever we see in the show has already happened in the past and the devil is just narrating the story. The story is from Lucifer’s perfective, which is why he is always portrayed as the good guy. Even the scenes that don’t feature the character, always revolve around him.

“His wings are white, he is constantly called ‘Lightbringer’ towards the end of season two and he is the only one who can activate the flaming sword. In other words, he is making himself to be the good guy, and God to be the bad guys as Lucifer perceives himself as good and they are colour coded as opposites,” the Reddit user pointed out.

Reportedly, the production of the latest season of the show was put on hold amid the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic. However, the good news is that the makers were shooting the finale episode when the production was suspended, so hopefully, the fans won’t have to wait for long. According to Daily Express, the show is scheduled to release sometime this year.

