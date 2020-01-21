Lucifer Season 5 SPOILERS: Did Gotham star Drew Powell confirm a crossover episode? Deets Inside

Lucifer season 5 is in the making. While details about the Netflix show's final season under tight wraps, Tom Ellis confirmed that Gotham star Drew Powell will be seen in the finale season.

Lucifer fans are bracing themselves for the final season of the Netflix series. And it seems like makers are making sure it is as epic as it could get. Lucifer season 5 will have 16 episodes in total. To make things a little more interesting, the makers have split the final series into two parts. While the details about the plot have been under tight wraps, Gotham star Drew Powell was spotted on the sets of the Netflix series paving the way for speculations of Gotham and Lucifer crossover.

While Tom Ellis had previously teased that Drew could be making his Lucifer debut this season, he confirmed the news with his recent Instagram post. The Lucifer actor took to the social media platform to share a picture with the Gotham star and wrote, "Such a pleasure having @realdrewpowell on the set of @lucifernetflix yesterday!!!!!" It was Powell's response that left us wondering if he teased a crossover. "You’re a bloody legend mate! Can’t wait to mix it up again with you down the road. PS: this ep is gonna blow people’s minds!" he wrote.

If this isn't a tease, we don't know what is! But there are also possibilities that he could be playing a new character. What do you think, could there be a Lucifer and Gotham crossover in the making? Let us know your theories in the comments below. Apart from Powell (who played Butch Gilzean/Solomon Grundy on Gotham), the new episodes also tease of some new faces joining the cast. Lucifer season 5 is expected to arrive later this year.

