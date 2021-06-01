Lucifer Season 5B: Tom Ellis REVEALS the hardest part about saying goodbye to his iconic character

In a recent interview, Lucifer star Tom Ellis divulged what he will miss most about playing Lucifer Morningstar.

With Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 dropping last week and making just the right waves with its twist, turns and that SHOCKING death, fans are excited yet overwhelmed for the next season, which also marks the cherished series' final farewell. Bidding adieu to the cast and crew is difficult enough, but then there's also the fact that Tom Ellis is hanging his devil wings as Lucifer Morningstar.

In an interview with Collider, Tom was asked the hardest part of saying goodbye to his character and whether, after years of playing Lucifer, did his iconic character become a friend he had to leave behind. "Absolutely," Ellis confessed while adding that it's all "still sinking in, at the moment. It's a bit of a difficult one." However, the 42-year-old actor noted that he feels he hadn't left his most adored character yet because he's talking about it now with Lucifer Season 6 still on the loom. Hence, for Tom, "it still feels alive, in that sense."

"But from a work point of view, I’m fully aware of what a unique experience and a unique character Lucifer was and is, and how many different things I was able to do with that one character. The variety that he allowed me, as a performer, is something that I'm really going to miss," Tom revealed. Ellis believes, with his children definitely affirming that he does, he slips "into Lucifer's voice" from time to time and even makes "comments like Lucifer quite a lot."

"I don't know if he'll ever truly leave me, to be honest, but I do need to quiet him down for my next job, so I can just put him to one side. Basically, I need to do another character quite soon just to help me exorcise Lucifer from me. Certainly when we’re shooting, Tom and Lucifer are very, very close to one another, at all times," Tom concluded.

Oh, how we're going to miss Tom Ellis owning it as Lucifer!

