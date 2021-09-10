Lucifer Season 6 Ep 1-3 Review: Tom Ellis aka Lucifer's journey to becoming God is devilishly delectable

Lucifer Season 6

Lucifer Season 6 Cast: Tom Ellis, Lauren German

Lucifer Season 6 Creator: Tom Kapinos

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Lucifer Season 6 Stars: 3/5

Nothing Ever Changes Around Here; the title of Lucifer Season 6's premiere episode, out of 10, and staying truthful to the phrase, the Devil may have had a change of heart but his flamboyant personality remains intact in the final instalment of the cult Netflix series. *MINOR SPOILERS ALERT* Kicking off where Lucifer's cataclysmic Season 5 Part B left us, Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) is expectedly hesitant about his new role; God, and justifiably so.

It's because his 'bad boy' persona is extreme parallels to how one envisions God. During a sequence between Lucifer and Ella (Aimee Garcia), the latter explains it best to the Devil that God's sole motto is "to care" about all people, even ones he ruthlessly loathes. This obviously doesn't bode well with Lucifer, who has only really cared about two things; himself and Chloe (Lauren German). Hence, arises the conflict of interest. Speaking of Chloe, her superhuman strength raises eyebrows of Lucifer and even worries the feisty, vivacious Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt), as Season 6's first three episodes give an earlier tease of how power could get to the ex-detective, and not in the philanthropic sense.

While the major bone of contention in the first three episodes of Lucifer Season 6 is about Lucifer's journey of becoming God, the cherished supporting cast also have a lot to play with, even if it's bite-sized bits. While Mazikeen and Eve (Inbar Lavi) take the next step in their relationship, Amenadiel (D. B. Woodside) wants to do some more good as a cop and Linda (Rachael Harris) is trying her damndest to find her true worth amongst powerful angels, devils and even the future God, himself. Ironically enough, as Lucifer's trusted therapist, Linda's existential path seeks a guardian angel from the Devil himself. Ella gets herself a new love interest in Carol (Scott Porter) but is understandably wary of him since her ex Pete just happened to be a serial killer. As for the frustrated, helpless, "hell"-prisoned Dan (Kevin Alejandro), he crosses paths with a mysterious angel (adorning wings even the Devil would be envious of!), who is "hell"-bent on revenge. From whom? Lucifer, of course (the trailer for Season 6 spoiled this already)!

With so much going on, Lucifer Season 6 starts off on a delectably devilish note, reminiscent of the first few instalments. Instead of being overly emotional, the makers focus on the best thing the popular "guilty pleasure" series has to offer: Tom *freaking* Ellis! From trying to understand the brevity of becoming God by sympathising with a drag queen (in Ep 2 titled Buckets of Baggage) to reluctantly caring for those he's supposed to be hating (a few nostalgic callbacks to the first season makes their way beautifully while not feeling forced or obliged), Tom as Lucifer proves yet again that he was meant to be or the chosen one to play the Devil. Lucifer's antics are full throttle and unapologetic, in this season too, and that's exactly what this reviewer and fans, at large, were craving for. Trust me, we're treated to, kindly. On the other hand, I was a bit disappointed with Chloe's character treatment (more like a second fiddle!), though Lauren is still a very viable counterpart to Tom's charismatic side. Nonetheless, the teases of "more than meets the eye" promises something life-changing is in store for the former detective, who've we've come to adore just as much as Lucifer does, if not more. Lucifer and Chloe's tantalising chemistry is more well delved into in Season 6 than the prior one so that's a win-win situation for Deckerstar fans. How the romantic arc concludes for this beloved couple, however, we'll have to watch.

The scene-stealer, at least in the first few episodes, is the fan favourite, Ella as Aimee makes the cheesiest lines work like magic while Scott as Carol, shares easy chemistry with her and surprisingly, even Lucifer. Imagine Dan, but like better! Fingers crossed on Ella finally finding out the truth because fans, including myself, will definitely riot for a spin-off if it doesn't happen! Mazikeen, Amenadiel, Lina and Eve's storylines have barely scratched the surface in the first three episodes, though unsurprisingly, Lesley, D.B, Rachael and Inbar leave you with enough to get one excited for the remaining seven episodes.

In terms of storytelling, Lucifer is loved by die-hard fans because of its whimsical narrative and it's the final season's third episode titled Yabba Dabba Do Me, in particular, when animation comes into play and where the makers truly excel. Suspension of disbelief at its finest, if you will! Also, the twist in the third episode's concluding moment will be shocking for some but predictable for the rest. As for Lucifer's other true hero, its addictive music, you won't be disappointed with the eclectic choices sure to make it to your playlist. Watch out for a drag musical number in Ep 2 that is every bit as playful as our beloved titular character.

After watching Lucifer Season 6 Ep 1-3, I'm left contently curious to know how Lucifer will end; a last "revisit from time to time" hurrah to remember or will the "devil-may-care" storytelling prove detrimental and lead to a clear case of 'Game of Thrones' level massacre of a conclusion? Nevertheless, one thing's for sure, Thank God for Tom *freaking* Ellis! P.S. Where's Trixie (Scarlett Estevez) though? Her scenes with Lucifer are pure gold and a personal highlight.