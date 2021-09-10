Lucifer Season 6 Twitter Review: Netizens give a thumbs up to the last season, calls it a 'satisfying end'

Spoilers alert*

Lucifer has finally come to an end after six amazing seasons and twice eluding death, with its sixth and final season streaming now on Netflix. The news of the coming of the last season generated a lot of excitement among fans, who have been waiting for it ever since. However, as soon as the new season started streaming, netizens have wasted no time in viewing the episodes and have quickly gone to social media to express their thoughts.

The writers do an excellent job in the show's last season of focusing on the show's longstanding main characters in order to give viewers closure to numerous lingering stories. While the season's emphasis is on the core cast, there are a few noteworthy new characters introduced to the mix in season 6, including a mysterious new angel named Rory. However, twitterati shared and applauded spoiler moments from the episodes, such as the "mazeve wedding" and the introducing 'rory', which was featured in another scene.

Check out some of the reactions below:

#GOODBYELUCIFER I’ll miss you always! Thank you for making my life better and saving me when I needed it the most a href="https://twitter.com/LuciferNetflix?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LuciferNetflix #LuciferSeason6 #LuciferFinalSeason #LuciferFinale #Lucifer — Bella ✿ (@02Bella_Emerald) September 10, 2021

OMGOGMGPMGGMGM THIS SEASON OMG SO FUCKING GOOD. MIGHT MAKE AN REVIEW OF IT IN A FEW WEEKS — Simon Lucifer S6 Spoilers (@SimonGamer23) September 10, 2021

The final season of #LuciferNetflix

delivers a stellar last act for our favorite devil. The show gives a satisfying end to everyone. My review of 'Lucifer' Season 6 for @meawwofficial: https://t.co/SlUoJCxGsm #LuciferFinalSeason #TomEllis @tomellis17 #Netflix @netflix — Aayush Sharma (@AayushJourno) September 10, 2021

Episode 7 review: what the FUCK now that's all I got to say and also mazeve wedding so true — e | s6 lucifer spoilers mute me !! (@deckersnights) September 10, 2021

i'm a sobbing mess and i have class rn? and still have fifteen more minutes of lucifer left — boobs is losing it (@sunsetsapphics) September 10, 2021

Meanwhile, the sixth season consists of ten episodes. Tom Ellis reprises his titular role as usual. Other major characters that have returned include Lauran German, Kevin Alejandro, Scarlett Estevez, and Rachel Harris, among others. You will also witness Brianna Hildebrand playing the role of Rory. You may know Hildebrand from Deadpool and its sequel, where she portrayed Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and her performance in Lucifer has provided her with parts in both the Marvel and DC camps.

