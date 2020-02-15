  1. Home
Lucifer: Writer REVEALS season five episode title; Heartbroken fans think it teases ending

The writers of Lucifer have revealed the title of one of the final episodes from season five and fans think it is heartbreaking. Check out the reaction.
Lucifer has enjoyed a very loyal fan base since the very beginning. When the show was taken off air by Fox, the fans voiced their disapproval and ask for more. Considering how many people were eagerly supporting the series, Netflix took it up for season four and the fans got 10 episodes. While it was initially announced that the upcoming season five will be the last season for the show, recently the fans got all excited after tabloids reported that the Lucifer might continue after this season. It was all going fine till the writers of the show revealed the title of one of the final episodes and the fans are worried again.

Netflix has not reacted to the news about continuing the show on the streaming platform. And since nothing is confirmed yet, it seems like the writers are working on the scripts keeping in mind that the upcoming season will be the last one. The show revealed the title of episode 5.14 of the series on their Lucifer Writers Room official twitter handle. Written by Chris Rafferty and set to be directed by Lisa Demaine the episode is titled "Nothing Lasts Forever."  

The fans are worried that the writers are teasing a heartbreaking end to their favorite series and they are not ready to face reality. “Don't make me cry pleaseeeeeee,” a fan tweeted. “For the love of everything.....another? Please don't break our #Deckerstar hearts again! #Lucifer.” Another requested. “This was not a nice title to see on Valentines Day,” another commented. While many were hearbroken, there were few optimistic fans who though it could mean something good. “I may be the only one, buuut... I LOVE IT! It sounds so optimistic to me. There are a lot of things in lucifers life that shouldn't last forever to set him free and let him find to himself. Can't wait to see this one,” a fan pointed out.

Check out the reactions:

Credits :TwitterGETTY IMAGES

