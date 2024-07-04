Lucky Daye Shares His Love for Bruno Mars; Says 'He's the Reason I Started Studying Motown'

Luck Daye credited Bruno Mars for his ability to write songs. He idolized Mars for many years and it was like a dream come true for him when they eventually worked together on Daye’s latest album.

A dream come true

June 28 saw the release of Daye’s third studio album Algorithm which features Mars on the track That’s You. Sharing his excitement with Variety, Daye, at 38, applauded Mars for inspiring him. “Bruno’s a genius,” says Lucky Daye. Since B.o.B. 's song Nothin’ on You, he has admired Mars. In his own works, he has acknowledged influences from studying Motown music by Mars.

For Daye, working on That’s You was something special. He said, “For me, being able to work with him was like a dream because I always imagined it.” For this particular song idea, Mars actually sounded like Daye and this struck the latter as very sweet. When making the included words after singing along to its tune by Mars himself and added them hoping that he would make the song sound great.

Honoring influences

Daye has written songs for big shots like Beyoncé and Usher before. His aim with That’s You was to pay tribute to the work of Bruno Mars. Nevertheless, there are other inspirations featured in Algorithm.

One of these is demonstrated in Dayes’ track called Mary which pays tribute to DMX and Sisqó's 1999 hit titled What These Bitches Want. Daye loves creating concepts around songs, and Mary was born from his admiration for DMX.

Notable collaborations

Other artists appearing on Algorithm include UK musician Raye and singer Teddy Swims. From the 2022 Grammy-nominated Candydrip by Daye fans will find that this album follows quickly behind it. While things have been happening for Daye, Mars has been silent.

After his album 24K Magic in 2016, Mars went on to form Silk Sonic with Anderson Paak. Their debut album is titled An Evening with Silk Sonic and it has a Grammy-winning single called Leave the Door Open.

Lucky Daye’s collaboration with Bruno Mars on the other hand symbolizes an important moment in his musical career, underlining artist’s respect for one another and their love of music being mutual.

