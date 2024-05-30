‘Lucky To Be Part Of Naval Community’: Glen Powell On His Love For Aviation And Being Producer Of The Blue Angels

Glen Powell has made a name for himself in the industry with his classic performances in the movies. His works in projects like Top Gun: Maverick, Anyone But You, and Hitman have surely contributed to making the actor a mainstream performer.

In a recent interview with Discussing Film, Powell, who has obtained his flying license, opened up about his love for flying planes and also serving as a producer on the newly released documentary titled The Blue Angels.

Glen Powell on flying planes

When the Set It Up star, who had shown his interest in aviation since his childhood, was asked about how was it like flying planes, Powell replied that after Top Gun and Devotion, he never looked at the sky in the same manner. He expressed that anytime a plane flies over, he wonders about who is flying it, its destination, and what it is.

Powell added, "It's also really impossible to be around Tom Cruise and not fall in love with aviation. That experience was one of the most incredible in my entire life. I got to live on naval bases and be around the best pilots in the world. When you're around the best of the best, it's an infectious thing that happens."

Speaking on how The Blue Angles came together, the Everybody Wants Some!! star shared that it was Brian Ferguson, the liaison between Top Gun Institute and the Top Gun movie, who told him about Boss Wooldridge, who was planning to put together a documentary, and asked if Powell was interested in talking to him. To which the actor agreed.

With the 35-year-old actor's connections from the community who showed trust in Powell, this documentary came to life.

The actor added that when they involved J.J Abrams, this project “cracked open” in a way that the audience would find it a thrilling experience.

He continued, “So yeah, I really caught the aviation bug and I’ve really doubled down on it. I feel so lucky to be a part of the Naval community, and I think audiences will catch the same bug once they see this doc."

Glen Powell’s on being a producer for the documentary

Powell is more than just an actor; he has served as a producer for this documentary. While reflecting on this project, he said that it was about how to make the viewers go on a ride.

The Hidden Figures actor added, “I think the really cool part about this documentary is you are really getting a sense that what these planes are doing is absolutely extraordinary. It’s incredible. It almost feels like it defies physics.”

He further expresses that there is also a human side to all the training that goes into flying a plane. For Powell, making narrative films and documentaries is the same thing; it's the human aspect that makes it universal.

He added, “It’s not just awe, but it’s also emotion. That’s something that I try to keep consistent in anything I do.”

The Blue Angels is a documentary that focuses on the U.S. Navy Blue Angels pilot. This Paul Crowder directorial venture hit the IMAX theatres on May 17 and it was released on Amazon Prime Video on May 23, 2024.

