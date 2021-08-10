Lucy Hale APOLOGISES to sister Maggie Clarke after choosing to remove identical tattoo

Lucy Hale is removing an old tattoo from her body. The 32-year-old actress announced on Sunday that she intends to get rid of a tiny sun tattoo on the left side of her chest that she got with her sister, Maggie Clarke. Hale announced in a series of pictures she posted on her Instagram story to mark her elder sister's birthday.

The Pretty Little Liars alum captioned the story "I've made her get tattoos with me (I'm sorry Maggie I'm getting this one lasered off)," Hale wrote without offering any further details on why she was planning to get the ink removed. However, in a subsequent story, Hale revealed that she will be keeping another matching tattoo: "I love you" tattoos on her left wrist. "But this one will stay," the actress added alongside a red heart emoji. According to PEOPLE, Hale previously revealed in 2017 that the identical sun tattoos were a homage to their late grandma. She told the publication at the time, "I have a small, little sun that I bought with my sister in remembrance of our grandma."

Interestingly, Lucy and Maggie also posted a picture on Instagram in July 2018 showing off their freshly-inked "I love you" tattoos, which were also in honour of a cherished relative. Meanwhile, other tattoos on Hale include a homage to her dog Elvis and the numerical sequence "14, 16, 20," which refers to her sister's three children Glenys, Lula, and Oliver.

According to Page Six, Lucy Hale isn't the only star to announce that they're reducing their tattoos recently. Pete Davidson, who has over 100 tattoos, is having all of them erased in the hopes of landing more acting jobs.

