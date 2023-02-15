Lucy Hale celebrates Valentine’s Day by marking her one year of sobriety
Lucy Hale certainly celebrated Valentine’s Day uniquely. Find out what she did inside.
Lucy Hale, who made an impactful appearance and is known for her role in Pretty Little Liars, got all decked up as she marks a milestone of sobriety. Lucy Hale took it to Instagram, where she opened up about her journey, which was mostly private and subtle. As we know, the actress very well knows how to handle her personal and professional life by not revealing too much to the audience and showing only what is limited and meant to be celebrated with fans.
The 33-year-old actress garnered media attention for her past drinking issues and her commitment to quitting. Prior to the Pretty Little Liars season finale in 2017, Lucy Hale discussed her intentions to cut back on drinking and partying in an interview with the online style publication Byrdie. She made a point of maintaining privacy ever then, which she also noted while commemorating her first anniversary.
Sobriety strikes one year, and Hale celebrates it as an alternative to Valentine's Day
Lucy Hale mentioned how she got an alternative to Valentine’s Day where instead of celebrating love, she went on to toss a bottle of champagne for her sobriety, which was a milestone.
The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to talk about the importance of "self-love" and revealed that she recently celebrated one year of sobriety, which she commemorated with a special cake.
"Bear with me, this is an alternative Valentine’s Day post," Hale wrote, alongside the photo of a sprinkle-covered cake with the words "1 Year!" written in icing. "This is a post about self-love and about the greatest thing I’ve ever done."
Hale explained, "On January 2, 2023, I celebrated one year of sobriety."
