Lucy Hale celebrates Valentine’s Day by marking her one year of sobriety

Lucy Hale, who made an impactful appearance and is known for her role in Pretty Little Liars, got all decked up as she marks a milestone of sobriety. Lucy Hale took it to Instagram, where she opened up about her journey, which was mostly private and subtle. As we know, the actress very well knows how to handle her personal and professional life by not revealing too much to the audience and showing only what is limited and meant to be celebrated with fans.

The 33-year-old actress garnered media attention for her past drinking issues and her commitment to quitting. Prior to the Pretty Little Liars season finale in 2017, Lucy Hale discussed her intentions to cut back on drinking and partying in an interview with the online style publication Byrdie. She made a point of maintaining privacy ever then, which she also noted while commemorating her first anniversary.