Lucy Hale Marks Three Years Of Sobriety With Gratitude And Reflection: 'Deeply Grateful Every Day'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction.

Lucy Hale, best known for her roles in Pretty Little Liars and Life Sentence, as well as the 2011 movie Scream 4, recently celebrated a significant achievement. On Thursday, the actress shared on social media that she has been sober for three years.

“Damn, 3 years ago today, I began my journey in remembering who I am,” she wrote. “Since then, I’ve experienced moments that can only be described as pure miracles and magic. I am deeply grateful every day, for the people who have been guiding lights, for a power greater than myself that loves me unconditionally, and for my own perseverance in not giving up. To all of you who have supported my journey, I have felt your love and it means everything to me.”

The post received an outpouring of support from friends and fans, including her Pretty Little Liars costar Janel Parrish, who commented, “You’re absolutely amazing,” and singer Demi Lovato, who wrote, “So proud of you.”

In a September interview with PEOPLE, Hale shared insights about her sobriety journey. She admitted she didn’t expect to be a spokesperson for sobriety but found it healing to share her experiences.

Advertisement

She shared that she began speaking about it out of a desire to recover and regain her power. Hale stated that her sobriety is a daily decision.

Lucy stated that she still has to make the choices every day, such as today she stays sober and today she is choosing herself, but this goes beyond simply not drinking. She went on to say that she would not trade her current situation for anything.

Hale described hitting rock bottom in January 2022, a turning point that renewed her commitment to change. She said she always had a desire to change, but with any form of addiction, you become powerless to this obsession.

Her path to sobriety was not without challenges. Hale shared that it took many, many years, many relapses, many dark moments, and many falling on her face, quite literally and figuratively, to figure out what was working in her life.

Advertisement

She stated that addressing the reasons behind her drinking was a crucial part of her recovery and removing alcohol is just one part of it.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Tom Holland Breaks Silence on 'Eye-Opening' Struggle With Alchohol; Says THIS