Lucy Hale Recalls Auditioning For Miley Cyrus’ Hannah Montana; Shares How it Inspired Her Acting Career

Lucy Hale made a surprising revelation in her recent interview! The actress joined Buzzfeed for their viral The Puppy Interview to promote her new film F*** Marry Kill. When asked what role she auditioned for that would be a surprise to people. Hale named the iconic 2000s Disney show Hannah Montana, among many others.

She auditioned for the lead character that eventually went to Miley Cyrus. Hale recalled it was a taped audition in Tennessee, a couple of years before the Flowers hitmaker was cast. “It was the audition that like made me want to be an actress. I remember that vividly, it was very cool,” she gushed.

The Pretty Little Liars actress told the outlet that living in LA for almost 20 years got her ‘oh so many’ auditions. But after every yes for an audition, there was a lineup of 200 nos. “I should probably go back like in journals and look at all the things I’ve auditioned for,” she quipped.

Hannah Montana isn’t the only famous project that Hale auditioned for. She also had a go at Rebel Wilson starrer musical Pitch Perfect, the erotic-romance 50 Shades of Grey, the 2007 musical comedy Hairspray, and the Oscar nominated film The Substance.

After tons of auditions, Hale had her acting breakthrough at 15 in Nickelodeon’s early-2000s show Drake and Josh. Although it was a one-word dialogue role, it was enough to get the ball rolling.

Advertisement

In the scene, she only had to say her name, but the actress jokingly called it a “groundbreaking” role. “My career skyrocketed since then, so it’s all because of that,” she quipped. Hale also revealed in the interview that she has remained in touch with her Pretty Little Liars co-star since the show ended in 2017.

“We’ve been toying around with the idea the last couple years of having a big reunion,” she teased.