Lucy Hale REVEALS she is very 'picky' when it comes to dating, says 'I know what I'm looking for'

Looks like Lucy Hale isn't in a rush to find "the one." The actress, 32, tells PEOPLE via a Zoom chat from her home in Los Angeles that although she's open to love, she's "not settling for less than what I think I deserve."

The Pretty Little Liars star opened up on her dating life and said, as per PEOPLE, "I mean, dating is hard in general, but L.A. is a strange place to date," Hale says. "It's tricky with my job taking me everywhere, and I know what I'm looking for. I think it's good to be picky. Society makes you feel like you have to be married or have kids by a certain age, but that's outdated and doesn't work for my life."

Despite being single, Hale (who was previously connected to Skeet Ulrich) has a busy home life with her two dogs, Ethel (named after the I Love Lucy character) and Elvis. She further said, "I love waking up with my dogs and drinking my coffee and watching the sunrise from my home," she says. "I used to think one day I'd have these big hobbies, but it's more just quiet moments with myself." However, Hale, who is currently filming The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry in Boston and also plays in the AMC+ series Ragdoll and the forthcoming rom-com The Hating Game, says she's reached "a point now where I love what I do, but I also love who I am outside of that."

Interestingly, her road to self-realization, she claims, started when her seven-year run as Aria Montgomery on the hit Freeform teen drama Pretty Little Liars concluded in 2017.

