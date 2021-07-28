Lucy Liu recalls Bill Murray’s ‘inexcusable & unacceptable’ language towards her: I wasn’t going to take it

Lucy Liu recently looked back at a blast from the past when a production assistant on her famous film “Charlie’s Angels” shared some details of her dust-up with co-star Bill Murray. While making an appearance on the Los Angeles Times‘ “Asian Enough” podcast, the actress broke her silence on the incident for the first time. “But I will say, when we started to rehearse this scene, which was all of us in the agency, we had taken the weekend to rework that particular scene and Bill Murray was not able to come because he had to attend some family gathering. So it was everyone else, and we just made the scene more fluid. I wish I had more to do with it but I didn’t, because I was the last one cast and I probably had the least amount of privilege in terms of creatively participating at that time,” Liu recalled.

“As we’re doing the scene, Bill starts to sort of hurl insults, and I won’t get into the specifics, but it kept going on and on. I was, like, ‘Wow, he seems like he’s looking straight at me.’ I couldn’t believe that [the comments] could be towards me, because what do I have to do with anything majorly important at that time? I literally do the look around my shoulder thing, like, who is he talking to behind me? I say, ‘I’m so sorry. Are you talking to me?’ And clearly he was, because then it started to become a one-on-one communication,” she continued.

“Some of the language was inexcusable and unacceptable, and I was not going to just sit there and take it,” she added. “So, yes, I stood up for myself, and I don’t regret it. Because no matter how low on the totem pole you may be or wherever you came from, there’s no need to condescend or to put other people down. And I would not stand down, and nor should I have.”

According to Liu, “years later, maybe even decades later, some crew members that I didn’t even know at the time came up to me on other sets and told me that they were there at the time and they were really grateful that I did that. I have nothing against Bill Murray at all. I’ve seen him since then at a ‘SNL’ reunion, and he came up to me and was perfectly nice. But I’m not going to sit there and be attacked.”

The actress also spoke about the early reports of the duo’s altercation, which depicted her being responsible for the animosity. “I remember after that time, what came out in the press was that I was this and I was that. It was incredible to me how it was turned around and they automatically thought that the woman was the difficult one,” she said. “But I didn’t understand how it got flipped when I had nothing to do with instigating it or creating that platform of confrontation or anxiety. So even though it’s been decades, it’s something that obviously I remember very intimately and have not forgotten.”

