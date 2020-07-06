Lucy Liu on the struggles she faced early on in her career due to racism: I was just too naive

In a recent interview, Kill Bill star Lucy Liu revealed the struggles she faced early in her career as an Asian woman in Hollywood. The star touched base on limited opportunities and how she gave it her all. Read Lucy’s full chat below.

Lucy Liu recently opened up about the opportunities she lost out on early in her career due to systemic racism early. During an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, the 51-year-old Charlie’s Angel actress revealed that she didn’t get a lot of auditions when she first started, compared to her white friend, who was going to double the auditions. “I think I was just too naive and didn’t know what was ahead of me or what I was going to be up against,” Lucy shared in the feature.

“I had some idea when I got to LA because a friend of mine would have 10 auditions in a day or a week and I would have maybe two or three in a month, so I knew it was going to be much more limited for me.” She goes on, “Then I got really lucky with a few jobs, which put me in rooms for auditions where I looked like no other woman in the room. I thought, ‘I don’t even understand why I’m here, but I’m going to give it my all.’ “I think when you are somewhat the black sheep, you don’t have anything to lose, because they are not necessarily looking for you. So you may as well go for it!”

The star is best known for her roles in Charlie’s Angels, Kung Fu Panda and Kill Bill. Her latest role is in the TV series 80s set drama: Why Women Kill. In the upcoming series, Lucy plays the super-rich Simone who finds out her husband has cheated on her with another man.

In the interview, she also touched on being a mum to 5-year-old son Rockwell, who was born in 2015 via surrogate. “It’s a very different feeling to doing a project where you know you will finish and move on. This is a life-long decision that changes your life and prioritises things in a very positive way,” she said.

