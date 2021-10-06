Ludacris reveals his thoughts on Meadow Walker's potential Fast and Furious debut

With the Fast and the Furious franchise coming close to wrapping up for good with its final two films, F10 and F11, there have been speculations that late actor Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker may star in them. While several stars from the franchise such as Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster and more have given cryptic responses to the rumours, a recent actor to weigh in on the same is Ludacris.

Ludacris in a recent interaction with Entertainment Tonight spoke about the possibility of Meadow joining the franchise and said, "She is a phenomenal person. She has those great genetics, and I would love to see it. That’s all I can say. I can’t confirm or deny. I’m hearing the rumors as well, but I know her personally, and her heart is made of gold."

Well, Ludacris' positive reaction about Meadow being a great fit to join the cast is certainly going to make fans wonder if it will finally happen. After Paul Walker's tragic death in 2013, his daughter has been close to the Fast and Furious family and especially, Vin Diesel. Meadow has been often spotted spending time with Diesel and his kids and has even referred to them as "family forever" on Instagram.

Meadow recently also walked the red carpet for the F9 premiere where Vin and another lead cast of the film was present. Meadow's attendance at the premiere led many to believe that she will make her debut in the franchise's upcoming films.

Previously, the action franchise's lead star, Diesel remained rather coy and simply smiled while reacting to reports of Meadow starring in the next films.

