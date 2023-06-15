Luke Bryan defends Katy Perry against bullying allegations, addresses rumors about her exit from American Idol

American Idol viewers have slammed Katy Perry throughout the season. The accusations about Katy “bullying” the contestants have not even after the season came to an end. Previous season contestant Oliver Steele recently came forward to defend Perry from the allegations. Fellow American Idol judge Luke Bryan has decided to support Katy Perry as he spoke out for the singer.

Luke Bryan defends Katy Perry

Katy Perry was called out for being “rude” to contestants and “bullying” them on this season of American Idol. Things got worse when We Ani’s father publicly called the singer out and labeled her as a bully on Instagram. Katy’s fellow judge from the show Luke Bryan has now shown his support for the singer. While talking to Fox News. Luke revealed, "Katy Perry's been dealing with stuff like that her whole career." He added, “We all get it.… I mean, we're judging kids that people at home fall in love with.… We're not gonna bat 1,000 as judges.”

Luke also addressed the rumors of Katy leaving the show and clarified, saying it is all just speculation. The singer cleared out the air by explaining, “This season has been a particularly rough one for Katy to the point where some outlets are reporting that she won’t be returning as a judge next season, but that’s all speculation, especially when her fellow judges have her back, as Luke proved that he does.”

Luke Bryans says that the judges get set up

He also explained how Katy gets “picked on” because of her tendency to “have fun making a TV show." He elaborated, "You can't be so safe in the moment that you're so homogenized, you can't ever go for a joke. Or go for a fun moment.”

The country singer added how he and the other judges on the panel sometimes get “set up.” He explained, “I think we get set up as judges, you know, we kinda fall on the sword a lot of times.” Luke addressed the trolling Katy is being subjected to as he said, “And get set up to where people can get very vocal on socials and stuff.” He complimented Katy by adding, “It makes me appreciate her even more, just how big of a scale she’s had to deal with that her whole career.”

A report from Daily Mail recently claimed that Katy would not return as a judge after this season of American Idol. A source told the outlet that Katy felt like the producers of the show “threw her under the bus.” The source also claimed that Katy wanted to step down as a judge.

Oliver Steele, who was a Season 21 American Idol finalist, spoke out for Katy. Oliver took to Instagram and posted pictures with Katy while clearing her name. He recalled how he was nervous on the show, and Perry always helped him push through it. He also credited Perry for helping him become a better musician.

