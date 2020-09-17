  1. Home
Luke Bryan gushes about Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom’s daughter at the ACM Awards; Says she’s ‘just precious’

Luke Bryan couldn't help but gush over his American Idol co-judge Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom’s newborn daughter Daisy at the ACM Awards.
Luke Bryan gushes about Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom’s daughter at the ACM Awards; Says she’s ‘just precious’Luke Bryan gushes about Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom’s daughter at the ACM Awards; Says she’s ‘just precious’
Country singer Luke Bryan hit the stage today for a performance at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards, which aired on Wednesday (September 16). The 44-year-old singer performed his song One Margarita at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. Earlier in the night, Luke joined the other Entertainer of the Year nominees to kick off the show by performing a medley of their hit songs.

 

During the pre-show, Luke chatted with People magazine about his American Idol co-star Katy Perry becoming a new mom. “I have not actually met her personally, but I’ve seen some pictures and [she's] just precious; a precious, precious, beautiful kid, and I can’t wait to see her in person,” Luke said about newborn baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom. 

 

In case you missed it, yesterday Luke opened up to Entertainment Tonight about his planned gifts for Katy’s newborn daughter she just welcomed with fiance Orlando Bloom. “I have multiple gifts for this child that require massive packaging and boxing, so Katy, get ready!” he shared with the tabloid. “Whatever she needs to be a country girl, outdoor girl, I’ve got it all going to Katy and Orlando.” 

 

Luke added that while he hasn’t met the little girl in person, he did get a glimpse of Daisy during a Zoom call recently with Katy. “We were talking about some other stuff, but I got to see my first pictures of that beautiful human being,” he revealed. “I’m so happy for them and can’t wait to see her in person.” 

 

 

ALSO READ: Katy Perry’s American Idol co-judge Luke Bryan has HUGE gifts for the singer & Orlando Bloom’s daughter Daisy

