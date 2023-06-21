Luke Bryan helps army husband reunite with his wife on stage; Watch the wholesome moment

Luke Bryan recently helped his fan with a heartwarming surprise. During one of his concerts, the country singer helped a military husband reunite with his wife. The surprise was executed in the perfect way possible without the wife having a hint of what was about to happen. Here is what happened during the heartwarming moment.

Luke Bryan helps a fan surprise his wife

During his June 16 show, Luke Bryan helped his fan with a heartwarming reunion. A military husband who had been away got to surprise his wife in front of thousands of people. At Luke’s Darien Center show, a woman named Sharron was in attendance. The concert started off as any other, but what came after won fans over. Suddenly during the show, Luke started calling a fan named Sharron. While thousands of other fans were present, Luke knew where the woman was seated and asked her to get on stage.

Shannon, who had no clue what was going on, climbed up the stage as per the singer’s request. Luke then began to explain as he said, “Shannon’s husband has been fighting overseas for a couple of years, and I want to get her to help me.” As she climbed up on the stage, Luke greeted her with a hug and started singing his patriotic single ‘Country On.’

Just when the fan thought that this was the whole surprise, her husband walked onto the stage. Shannon immediately broke into tears as she saw him, and the crowd went wild while witnessing the sweet moment.

Luke shared a video of the special moment to his Instagram with the caption, “Glad to be a part of this reunion. 🇺🇸 #CountryOn.” Luke is currently on a sold-out tour that will comprise 36 shows.

Luke Bryan stands up for Katy Perry

Recently Luke spoke to Fox News about all the allegations his fellow judge Katy Perry was facing. He also cleared out the speculation about Katy leaving the show as he said, “This season has been a particularly rough one for Katy to the point where some outlets are reporting that she won’t be returning as a judge next season, but that’s all speculation, especially when her fellow judges have her back, as Luke proved that he does.”

He went on to explain that Katy gets “picked on” due to her tendency of making a show fun. Bryan also stated that sometimes judges get set up and end up getting perceived badly.

