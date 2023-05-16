Luke Bryan hilariously narrates Katy Perry's makeup routine as he reveals her 'weird' habit; Watch video

Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder, and Luke Bryan doesn’t seem too familiar with the beautification process. Katy Perry took to Instagram to post a ‘GRWM’ (Get ready with me) video, but the twist was that her fellow judge Luke Bryan was the one narrating it. Luke seemed to be pretty much clueless as he described the routine by saying that Katy was getting “jabbed” and “dust on her eyes” as Perry’s makeup artist worked their magic.

Katy Perry’s GRWM video gets a Luke Bryan voiceover

Katy Perry took to Instagram to post a Get Ready with Me video as Luke Bryan did the voiceover and narrated the process. In the clip, Katy sat in her dressing room wearing grey sweats. While Katy’s makeup artist was bronzing her jawline, Luke described the process and said, "Katy is getting jabbed in the neck."

"Obviously, she can't stop talking while she's… Oh, she's doing that weird baby doll eye thing... Robot," he narrated as she closed one eye and then another. The glam squad then did the singer’s eyeshadow and hair as Luke described the process, "All the while, she's getting some dust put around her eyes, and she's getting pins in her hair.” He corrected himself, saying, "Additional hair to the hair." Bryan joked about the makeup artist being “aggressive” as they continued with Perry’s makeup.

Luke continued, "She's getting her fingers massaged. They did a lot of combing, and now her hair is up." Katy added mascara to her lashes by holding up a mirror herself, to which Luke said, "Now she's staring at herself, doing what they already did and adding some paint color to the front part of her brains.” He described the process as “clipping” her eyelids.

The video ended with Luke announcing, "Now they are cementing her bang line down, and she's done."

Luke shared the video to his Instagram with the caption, "The collab y’all have been waiting for… GRWM (Katy) while Luke Bryan narrates."

Meanwhile, a day prior, the air conditioning broke down on the set of American Idol. This incident left the audience, as well as the judges, extremely restless. Luke Bryan filmed the chaotic crowd and the judges who were suffering because of the unpleasant temperature. He shared the video on his social media.

In the video, Luke was heard saying, "The air conditioning went down," then pointing the camera towards his fellow judges Lionel and Katy. "Lionel is melting," Luke describes the state of the singer, then the camera pans to Katy in her skintight Elastigirl costume. "Katy is, uh-” he says, and Katy completes his sentence by saying, "Melting." You can also see the crowd booing in the video.

