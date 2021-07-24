Luke Bryan reflects on the joys of fatherhood; Says he’s in his ‘golden years’ as a dad

​Luke Bryan recently spoke to People magazine and while chatting about his new digital series with Fendt, the 45-year-old country singer and American Idol judge got candid about his journey of fatherhood. If you didn’t know, Luke is father to 2 sons Tatum Christopher, 10, and Thomas Boyer, 13.

Mentioning how his relationship with the boys is improving as they get older, he said: "As they grow older, it's easier to let them tag along." "They become little men and they become functional little microcosms of me. Their personalities are really different," he continued. "They become your buddies. I mean, they're still your kids, you still have to do the discipline and you still have to teach them the right and wrongs of life, but they really morph into your buddies," he added.

"And I'm certainly in the golden years. I mean, it's like the sweet spot of being a dad right now and you can let them tag along,"​ Bryan noted. Along with his two sons, Bryan and his wife Caroline took in the county singer's nephew Til and nieces Jordan and Kris after the deaths of their mother, Bryan's sister Kelly, in 2007, and their father, Ben Cheshire, seven years later. "We never thought twice about it," Caroline, 41, told ABC News' Robin Roberts in 2017 of her and her husband's decision to take in their family members. "You know, it was never something that he and I had to sit down and talk about. 'Should we take this on?' We just did that", the singer said.

