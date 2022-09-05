Country singer Luke Combs performs a free concert for his fans in Bangor; Here's why!

Country music-focused American singer-songwriter Luke Combs is considered a country-song legend, despite debuting relatively late with his first EP, The Way She Rides, in February 2014. Now, Combs has given us more reasons to love his grounded personality when he recently gave a free concert to his young country-music fans at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, Maine. Read on to find out more!

Luke Combs played a free concert for fans in Bangor; Here's why!

On September 3, 2022, country-music star Luke Combs, who has won several awards and delivered chart-busting songs in the past, was supposed to perform at a concert at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor. However, after performing at another concert the previous day, Combs' voice was significantly broken.

Despite his coarse voice, the singer did his scheduled meet-and-greet with his fans in Bangor on Saturday. Following the meet-and-greet, Combs tried to rest his voice before his concert in the evening. Unfortunately, his throat did not recover and his voice was notably shredded right before the concert.

The singer announced that although he will perform at the show, all the concert attendees will get their entire ticket amount refunded! According to reports, Combs' decision to refund the ticket amount to the fans came as he believes that going to a concert is more than just the ticket amount. It is about the experience. And due to his damaged voice, Combs believed that he will not be able to deliver a "real show" for the fans.

However, even with his throat issues, Combs performed his set on stage for more than an hour. Not only that, after seeing a homemade placard, saying, "We made $100 bucks stacking 5 cords of wood, bought two Luke Combs tickets. Man, he sounds good. Our Dads swore it was a waste of time, oh but they were wrong. Today’s my 12th birthday, oh Lord when it rains it pours". Combs reached out to the young fans and gave all the cash he had in his pocket at the time, which was $140. He even signed their hats.

“How much were your tickets? $100? $200? Y’all paid $200, a hundred dollars apiece. Oh my God, I only got $140 right here. Y’all want that, pay yourselves back. I’ll get you some more," the CMA Entertainer of the Year, said to the fans.

It is deeds like these that differentiate Combs' personality in the industry. Also, you should listen to some of his songs, if you haven't already. Check out a short list of some of Combs' iconic songs right below.

10 Luke Combs songs that you should listen to right now!

1) When it Rains It Pours

2) One Number Away

3) She Got The Best of Me

4) Even Though I am Leaving

5) Doin This

6) Hurricane

7) Honky Tonky Highway

8) All Over Again

9) Nothing Like You

10) Forever After All

So, these are 10 of the Luke Combs songs that you should listen to right now if you are a fan of country music.

