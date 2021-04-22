Luke Evans: It's a daunting task for any actor to play the role of James Bond after Daniel Craig

Dracula Untold star Luke Evans reacted to the possibility of becoming the next 007 in an interview.

While there are many stars who are being speculated to play the role of the next James Bond after Daniel Craig lets go of the popular moniker with No Time To Die, Dracula Untold star Luke Evans is quite keen on playing James Bond. The 42-year-old actor has reacted to the possibility of starring in the next 007 in an interview with The Mirror. Evans is quite excited about the same.

“I think I’ve cut my teeth very well in movies I’ve done and I’ve enjoyed every second of it. It’s a phenomenal job, a phenomenal franchise, an incredible role. I have to say though, it’s a daunting task for any actor to play the role after Daniel Craig. No one knows what’s happening,” he said.

Luke Evans finds the role wonderful. He says he would "jump at the chance" of playing the next 007, which as we stated would come after the fifth and final outing of Daniel Craig as the famous British spy. The actor also wishes luck to the other contenders of the role.

Interestingly, if casted, Luke would be the second Welsh actor to play Bond after Timothy Dalton. There are other Welsh links to James Bond as well.

Meanwhile, as per The Mirror, the star is training quite hard to be in his now chiselled physique that he has been working on for eight months during the lockdown. He is a huge foodie and loves wine but finds it difficult to drink and work out the very next day at the same time. Staying away from booze has taken a toll on his socialising and enjoying night outs.

