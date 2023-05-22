Luke Evans to be the next James Bond after Daniel Craig's exit? Former says 'That’s part of the fun of it all'

There is no doubt that the actors of Fast & Furious movies have gained immense success and fame. Well, there is good news for the fans of Luke Evans, who played Owen Shaw in Fast & Furious 6 and The Fate of the Furious that he is amongst the many actors rumoured to play James Bond. Daniel Craig’s replacement was in talks for quite some time now and many actors including Kingsman’s Taron Egerton, Dev Patel, Snake Eyes’ Henry Golding, Will Poulter, and Idris Elba were being considered for the role. Reacting to the rumours, Luke has shared an update on playing the role of the secret agent in the future.

Luke Evans reacts to rumours of him playing James Bond

During a recent conversation at a panel, Luke revealed that he is not aware about who will be the next 007 but said even being considered for the part of James Bond is “boundary-breaking”. However, the actor did not make any confirmation regarding the same, he said, “Nobody knows – that’s part of the fun of it all … For a Welsh boy, from the valleys – a gay kid from the valleys – is in that small group of actors that’s up for playing Bond.” He further joked on those who made bets on him for becoming the new James Bond. He said, “You may win some money, but don’t come to me when you lose it.”

Luke Evans opens up about success

Luke also shared his views on his journey in the Hollywood and talked about success. He was quoted saying, “You need a strong sense of self to be able to survive. It's not an easy business and there's no roadmap for success. At the end of the day, you get critiqued and other people have opinions on you. But really, you've always got to look after yourself and make sure that you feel good and have confidence in who you are.”

