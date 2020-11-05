Luke Hemsworth quips Liam Hemsworth is the 'best at crying' as latter wishes his brother on 40th birthday

Taking to his Instagram page to wish his eldest brother Luke Hemsworth on his 40th birthday, Liam Hemsworth shared a candid selfie of the Hemsworth siblings including Chris Hemsworth. Check out how the brothers cutely trolled each other on IG.

The Hemsworth siblings share an extremely tight-knit bond which is evident from their social media pages. Given that they're based in Australia, we've seen the trio along with their families spending quality time together during vacations and even simple get-togethers. The quarantine period, especially, has brought the brothers even closer than ever before and we've all been getting major sibling goals from the handsome men.

Luke Hemsworth, the eldest of the siblings, celebrates his 40th birthday today, i.e. November 5, 2020. The Westworld star got the cutest and the wittiest wish from his youngest brother Liam Hemsworth on Instagram which included a selfie with Chris Hemsworth. In the photo shared, you see Liam taking the selfie with a gummy smile with Chris in the background while the birthday boy is front and center laughing his heart out. It's hard to go unnoticed that the Thor: Love and Thunder star is raising his middle finger while half of his face is cropped.

Check out Liam Hemsworth's endearing wish for his brother Luke Hemsworth on his 40th birthday below:

"Happy 40th birthday @hemsworthluke! You’ve been a wonderful brother all these years. I’ve taught you well...the rest is up to u. Love ya, Luke," the Most Dangerous Game star wrote as his birthday caption.

Not leaving the opportunity to troll his brother, Luke quipped in the comments section, "Thanks @liamhemsworth you’ll always be the little brother whos best at crying! Love ya forever." Moreover, Ananya Panday was amongst the many who couldn't get over the handsome Hemsworth brothers and hit a like on Liam's IG post.

Like we needed another reason to adore the Hemsworth siblings!

Happy Birthday, Luke Hemsworth!

