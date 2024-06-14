Luke Newton And Nicola Coughlan Reveal What All Props They Took From Bridgerton Sets: 'They Wrapped It Up A Little Box...'

Nicola Coughlan and her co-star Luke Newton are at the pinnacle of their respective career. The actors, who co-star in their world-popular Netflix series Bridgerton, recently revealed what props they took from the set while filming the series. Coughlan plays the character of Penelope Featherington/Lady Whistledown, while Newton depicts the role of Colin in this historical romance series.

The streaming giant recently released the second part of the third season, which shows their characters finally relishing their friends-to-lovers chemistry after Colin admits his true feelings for Penelope and proposes to her for marriage.

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan share the props they took from the set of Bridgerton

The latest fresh season of Netflix's series Bridgerton showcases the much-awaited story of Colin and Penelope Featherington. Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, who play these respective characters, have been very vocal about how they prepared to depict the steamy scenes between their characters in the third season. Fans can't get enough of their on-screen romance, as the new season gave these two a chance to shine on the screen.

The show has become a global phenomenon due to its engaging plots, excellent performances by the cast, beautiful costumes, and dreamy sets, which have captivated fans. Recently, Coughlan and Newton revealed to People magazine what props they took from the set of their beloved series.

The actress praised how almost everything was “pretty nailed down” on the extravagant set of Bridgerton. So, she took one specific thing from her character's room, which she had always loved while filming.

The 37-year-old Irish star revealed that she admired a vase in Penelope's room, which has "feathers, flowers, and gold birds on it "and is an antique "it's like 250 years old."

She explained that on the last day of filming, she asked the art department if she could have that vase, and they gave it to her, "They wrapped it up a little box for me with a note.”

Her co-star Luke Newton also told the outlet that he wanted to keep the ring his character Colin wears on the show Bridgerton. However, someone from the production team quickly came to pick it up, noting that Colin might continue wearing the ring in future seasons, so he didn't take it.

Nicola Coughlan shuts down dating rumors with Luke Newton

In a previous interview with Extra TV, Nicola Coughlan shared her thoughts on the dating rumors with Luke Newton. After watching their on-screen chemistry in Bridgerton's season 3, fans began to speculate if the actors are dating in real life.

However, Coughlan shut down the rumors and told the outlet that she and her co-star Newton thought it was "really sweet" that fans were linking them, adding that they "truly love each other."

Nicola Coughlan also expressed that her co-star Luke Newton is a 'special person' in her life, and she valued the work opportunity she shared with him. She claimed the experience was unique, noting, "I’ll never get to do something like this again, on this scale."

Bridgerton season third part 2 is now streaming on Netflix.