Luke Newton Teases Benedict's Storyline And Confirms Return For Bridgerton Season 4: Details HERE

Did Luke Newton just confirm whose story the Bridgerton franchise is about to adapt for Season 4?

Luke, who plays Colin Bridgerton, the main male lead of Bridgerton Season 3, in a L’Beaute Homme interview published on Friday, May 31, said that he loves Benedict's storyline this season, saying, “He is a free spirit and kind of a rebel,” and hence, he “Can't wait to see Benedict’s story next season.” While Netflix has officially renewed Bridgerton for a fourth season, the streaming giant has not yet shared which Bridgerton sibling’s story will take center stage next.

It has been widely speculated by fans that Benedict (Luke Thompson), Francesca (Hannah Dodd), or Eloise (Claudia Jesse) will take the baton from Newton. Benedict’s story makes the third book in author Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series. Netflix and Shondaland, however, swapped the order to bring Colin’s friends-to-lovers romance with Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) to life in Bridgerton Season 3.

Looking at Bridgerton Season 3

Part one of Bridgerton Season 3 premiered to rave reviews on Netflix on May 16, with the other half of the installment arriving on the streaming platform on June 13. It is not known how the season will wrap up, but if the makers are to follow Quinn's Romancing Mister Bridgerton, Colin and Penelope's story should end with the couple getting married. As of the show's part one cliffhanger, Colin is yet to receive a reply regarding his marriage proposal.

Elsewhere, he is also yet to discover Pen’s alter identity as the notorious Lady Whistledown.

Both Newton and Coughlan will be returning next season

Bridgerton fans have infinite PTSD from Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page leaving the franchise to pursue other projects after leading Bridgerton Season 1. Well, such fans need not give themselves any more stress as both Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton are confirmed to stay and serve the Bridgerton franchise for as long as their service is required and appreciated.

“Jess [Brownell], the writer, has given us a little tiny bit of information,” revealed Newton to L’Beaute Homme, referring to himself and Coughlan. “Colin is going through a difficult time, so I look forward to next season, just being happy and enjoying that,” he added.

Newton continued that he feels fortunate in every fiber of his being for getting the opportunity to play Colin because he is a character who is growing up. He's also thankful for the stability and versatility of his character in the show.

Needless to say, Bridgerton fans will devour every Polin crumb next season with the same enthusiasm as they are devouring Kanthony crumbs this season.

