Luke Perry earns SAG Award Nomination for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Riverdale actor Luke Perry was just awarded the most significant honour of his acting career. On Wednesday, actress America Ferrera and Black Panther’s Danai Gurira announced the full list of nominees for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. The nominations feature a long list of the star-studded ensemble of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and it includes the late actor Luke Perry. The Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio starrer, which released earlier this year, saw the 52-year-old actor as Western TV actor Wayne Maunder. The film marked Luke Perry’s last big screen appearance, who passed away in March 2019 following a major stroke.

In addition to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Perry’s credits include Riverdale (TV series), Race to Win and Love in Paradise. He also played notable roles in Beverly Hills, 90210, John from Cincinnati and Oz. During his acting career, the actor has never been nominated for a major movie award until now. However, Luke Perry did bag a few nominations in the People's Choice Award and two TV Land Awards. Released in May 2019, the Quentin Tarantino film revolves around an aging actor and his stuntman, trying to find their place in a rapidly changing Hollywood industry.

During an interview with ET, actress Julia Butters, who shared screen space with the late actor in the film, opened up about her special bond with the actor. Butters fondly recalls Perry as being fatherly and caring. Julia Butters further mentions about the special moments she spent with the late actor and how Perry said he too will cherish them always.

