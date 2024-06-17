Luke Wilson Praises Reese Witherspoon's 'Really Cool' Legally Blonde Performance; Says THIS

Two decades later, Luke Wilson is still not over Reese Witherspoon’s Legally Blonde performance. The actor was all praises about his former co-star in a new interview where he admitted even though rom-coms were not exactly his kind of movies, he decided to go for it because of Witherspoon.

Wilson also lauded the actress for her immense hard work in adding depth to her brazen character as Elle Woods. Her efforts, in turn, encouraged him to do better as an actor, he says.

Luke Wilson was once inspired by Reese Witherspoon

Luke Wilson, 52, reflected upon his time working with Reese Witherspoon, 48, on the sets of the rom-com classic, Legally Blonde in 2001. While the actor claims the genre is not particularly to his “taste,” a chance to work with the Oscar-winning actor seemed “fun.”

After he witnessed Witherspoon giving her best shot to bring Elle Woods to life, like mastering the character’s “over-the-top” mannerisms, Wilson was enlightened and motivated to pull up his socks. “She's doing something really, really cool and I better buckle down and do a good job to play the straight man alongside her, to serve her character,” Wilson told People during an interview on Sunday, June 16.

Furthermore, he discussed how Witherspoon’s take on Elle Woods completely changed the game on-screen, which otherwise would have seemed like an SNL skit, per Wilson. “I think people take it for granted,” the Idiocracy star added. He also marked himself a real fan of Reese from her 1999 comedy thriller, Election.

Luke Wilson played his co-star’s primary love interest and lawyer, Emmett Richmond. The 2001 classic revolves around Elle Woods, a SoCal sorority girl branded in Barbie-themed looks, who is troubled by a breakup after her boyfriend enrolls in Harvard.

In a bid to reconcile with him, Woods joins the top-tier institution to study law and eventually falls in love with the profession. By the end of the movie, Woods is storming courtrooms in pink ensembles signifying she can do it all– like it’s not even hard.

Is there a Legally Blonde 3 coming out?

The Royal Tenenbaums star also offered an insight into the speculation around a Legally Blonde sequel being made. While Mindy Kaling and Dan Goer are reportedly working on a Legally Blonde 3 film, Wilson shared he has not heard anything as of yet.

“We had a Zoom meeting a year or two ago. It wasn't a meeting about the movie…,” Wilson told the outlet of the sequel's chances.

We don’t know of a third sequel, but Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, which was released in 2003, was a big hit where fans see Wilson’s Richmond and Witherspoon’s Woods tying the knot and the latter moving to Washington D.C. to propel her career to new heights.

Though Wilson is not a big rom-com fan, his Hollywood career does not really vouch for it. But his upcoming film, Horizon is a Western epic chronicling the Civil War where the actor is set to star as frontiersman Matthew Van Weyden.

Horizon: An American Saga will premiere in theaters on 28 June 2024.

