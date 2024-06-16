Luke Wilson Recalls Being Inspired By Reese Witherspoon To Work On Legally Blonde; Calls Himself Actress' Fan

Luke Wilson recalls a memory from his hit rom-com Legally Blonde, where the actor starred alongside the Hollywood star, Reese Witherspoon. In conversation with People Magazine, the actor revealed that he was inspired by the Morning Show actress to bring his A-Game to the table while shooting for the film.

The 52 year old actor confessed that he had been a fan of Witherspoon since the actress’ performance in the 1999 film Election. Wilson stated that while Legally Blonde was defined as a rom-com, he wasn’t well-versed with the genre. However, the thought of working with the Oscar-winning actress kept him going.

What did Luke Wilson say about working with Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde?

Wilson told the magazine that he was flattered just thinking about working with Reese Witherspoon. Recalling his days on the sets of the 2001 film, the actor described studying Witherspoon’s actions on the first day of shooting. The Old School actor shared, “The first day seeing her in the wardrobe and how she was talking and carrying herself, I just thought, ‘Okay, now I've got to concentrate. She is really doing something, working hard and making a real character out of this.’”

Wilson played the character of Emmett Richmond, a lawyer, and then Reese’s character’s love interest. Meanwhile, the Big Little Lies actress portrayed the role of Elle Woods, who has been dumped by her boyfriend in the initial scenes of the movie and later joins a law school.

What did Luke Wilson think of Reese Witherspoon’s character in Legally Blonde?

Legally Blonde is credited with being one of the most acclaimed performances of Witherspoon’s career. However, during his SNL skit, Luke Wilson revealed that the audience “really undervalued” the Your Place or Mine actress’ role in the film.

The actor went on to describe Witherspoon as one of the “kindest, ambitious, but also sweet” people he has met in his lifetime. Luke recalled thinking, “She's doing something really, really cool and I better buckle down and do a good job to play the straight man alongside her, to serve her character.”

With the 2001 film being a box office hit, Wilson and Witherspoon reprised their roles as Elle Woods and Emmett Richmond in the sequel, Legally Blonde 2, which was released in 2003.

Legally Blonde is available to stream on Prime Video.

