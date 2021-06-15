Lupin star Omar Sy credits Keeping Up With the Kardashians for helping him learn English

Omar Sy recalled when he first moved o the US and faced a language barrier as a French actor in Hollywood during his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

One of Netflix's massively successful shows this year, has been Omar Sy starrer Lupin. After receiving praises for its first season, the show aired its second season on June 11, 2021. The success of the French drama has put Sy under the limelight globally and recently appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor discussed dealing with work in America and revealed how he brushed up on his English before moving there.

Omar's journey in Hollywood hasn't been easy given that language has been one of the major barriers for the French actor. While speaking to Kimmel, the actor spoke about being addicted to watching dubbed versions of American TV shows and eventually picking up a reality show to better his English. Despite being a famed actor in France, Sy had to start from the bottom in Hollywood.

During his interaction with Kimmel, Sy recalled trying to learn English by watching CNN when he first moved to America although "they were talking so fast", he said. After almost giving up on learning the language, Omar further added that when he turned to another channel, he started watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Revealing that the show helped him learn English, Sy said, "It was easier to understand."

Previously, in an interaction with New Yorker too, Omar had talked about his connection to KUWTK. Apart from studying with a private tutor the actor admitted to being glued to the reality show and added that he picked up a few phrases from it. Speaking to the New Yorker, he said, "I started saying ‘oh, my God’ and ‘seriously.'"

Omar Sy is a Ceaser Awardee and apart from Lupin, has starred in the acclaimed French buddy comedy-drama, The Intouchables. He has also been a part of Hollywood films such as Jurassic World, Inferno among others.

