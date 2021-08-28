Lupita Nyong’o pays a moving tribute to Black Panther co star Chadwick Boseman on his first death anniversary

Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away following a long battle with cancer on August 28, 2020. One year after his death, Boseman's Marvel co-star Lupita Nyong’o shared a moving tribute remembering him. Posting a throwback photo of herself sharing a laugh with the late actor, Nyong’o expressed how much she misses him in an emotional note.

The throwback photo of Boseman shared by Lupita captured the amazing bond she shared with the late actor as she wrote about keeping his memory alive in herself. Writing an emotional message on his first death anniversary, the Black Panther actress wrote, "I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do... One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me."

While fans also shared their tributes for the actor in her post's comments, other celebrities too expressed their grief over Boseman's passing in the post. Commenting on Lupita's post, Viola Davis wrote, "My heart" along with heartbreak emojis. Also, author, Elaine Welteroth commented saying, "Holding space for your heart today" along with heart emojis.

Apart from sharing the post, Lupita also seemed to have changed her profile picture with a photo of herself with Boseman. Among other Marvel stars, Michael B Jordan also changed his profile photo to an amazing picture of himself with the late actor.

Chadwick's final performance in MCU was recently honoured by fans as the episode of Marvel's animated series What If...? featuring his voice aired on the streaming platform.

