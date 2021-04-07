Lupita Nyong’o still learning to deal with Chadwick Boseman’s demise; Says she misses his leadership the most

Lupita Nyong’o recently revealed that she’s still struggling to deal with her late Black Panther co-star’s death. Scroll down to read what she said.

Black Panther actress Lupita Nyong’o recently reflected on her late co-star Chadwick Boseman. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, The 38-year-old actress shared that it’s “still so hard for me to come to terms with his passing.” She added that it was the former actor’s “leadership” that she would miss most while filming future instalments of the franchise.

“He led the movie with such compassion and just presence. When Chadwick came on set he was present, and he brought his entire being to that movie. He was just so humble as well,” Lupita said. “That leadership will be missed. And he was my friend, so it’s hard to think of him in the past tense.” She continued, “I do know for certain that he would want us to do this. I feel that what [director] Ryan Coogler has planned very much honours him and his legacy. So I feel good about going back.”

If you didn’t know, Chadwick died of colon cancer in August 2020 after a private health battle. “Black Panther 2, opening July 8, 2022, is being written & directed by Ryan Coogler. Honoring Chadwick Boseman’s legacy & portrayal of T’Challa, Marvel will not recast the character, but will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film,” the company announced during the Investor Day event.

