Lupita Nyong’o Opens Up About Finding Comfort in A Quiet Place After Chadwick Boseman's Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

In an interview with People magazine, Lupita Nyong'o said that filming her cancer storyline in A Quiet Place: Day One was "very therapeutic" following the death of her friend and co-star Chadwick Boseman from colon cancer in 2020. Boseman was 43 years old. Nyong'o plays a terminally ill cancer patient who undergoes hospice care at the start of the prequel movie, which brought in USD 53 million on its opening weekend, making it the biggest opening weekend for the horror franchise.

Lupita Nyong'o discussed her experiences playing a cancer patient in A Quiet Place: Day One, describing the role as both therapeutic and personal. The Oscar-winning actress plays Sam in this Michael Sarnoski-written and directed movie. Sam is a poet battling terminal cancer and trying to avoid sound-sensitive aliens.

Nyong’o revealed to People magazine that stepping into this role was intimidating. "It was scary to have to go there," she said, as her character confronts her mortality even before the apocalyptic events unfold. She added that it was psychologically and emotionally challenging to delve into such a profound role.

Nyong'o was particularly touched by the role because it brought back memories of her friend and Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 at the age of 43 following a quiet fight with colon cancer.

She went on to add "In the end, it was actually very therapeutic" because she had just experienced the death of Chadwick Boseman, which shook her to the core. Nyong’o explained that she definitely was thinking about that a lot.

As Nyong'o thought back on the incident, she understood how crucial it is to accept our death. She said that she has realized that it's crucial to be reminded of our mortality because it makes us live life a little more purposefully. She believes that we take people and experiences for granted when we feel like we have all the time in the world.

Lupita Nyong'o's heartfelt tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Since August 2020, Lupita Nyong'o has paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman on multiple occasions. She shared a picture of the both of them on social media on the third anniversary of his death last year, writing, "Death is hard to understand, maybe even harder to accept." However, she also said that the love that his life inspired will continue to fuel every anniversary of his passing. Though he is no longer in our pictures, Chadwick will always hold a special place in our hearts.

Nyong'o starred together with Boseman in the 2018 Marvel film, Black Panther, where she portrayed Nakia, a Wakandan spy, and the former romantic interest of Boseman's character, Prince T'Challa.

The prequel to A Quiet Place, now in theaters, also features Joseph Quinn and is set in New York City during the initial phase of an alien invasion.

