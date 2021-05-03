Lupita Nyong'o says the way Ryan Coogler reshaped Black Panther 2 is 'respectful' of Chadwick Boseman's loss

In a recent interview, Lupita Nyong'o confessed that she "can't even begin to imagine what it will be like to step" on the sets of Black Panther and not have Chadwick Boseman there.

While Chadwick Boseman's untimely passing still feels afresh in everyone's minds, Black Panther 2 will soon kickstart production in Atlanta. With the storyline kept strictly under wraps, MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans wonder what direction the second instalment will take especially with Chadwick's heavy absence. In a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Boseman's Black Panther co-star Lupita Nyong'o shed light on how the late actor will be honoured in Black Panther 2.

Lupita shared that people will ask her if she's excited to return back to the MCU with Black Panther 2 to but "excitement" isn't the word that the Oscar winner would particularly define as what she's feeling. "I feel like I’m in a very pensive and meditative state when it comes to Black Panther 2," Nyong'o admitted. Moreover, the 38-year-old actress confessed that Chadwick's passing "is still extremely raw" for her and she can't even begin to imagine the feeling of what it'd be like on set and not have her beloved co-star there.

However, Lupita also showered praises upon Black Panther 2 director Ryan Coogler stating that they have "a leader" in the filmmaker, "who feels very much" like the cast does and "who feels the loss in a very, very real way as well."

"And his idea, the way which he has reshaped the second movie [Black Panther 2] is so respectful of the loss we’ve all experienced as a cast and as a world. So it feels spiritually and emotionally correct to do this," Nyong'o further shared with Yahoo Entertainment. Lupita hopes and looks forward to "getting back together and honouring what he [Chadwick Boseman] started with us and holding his light through it. Because he left us a lot of light that we’re still going to be bathing in. I know that for sure."

ALSO READ: Michael B Jordan on Chadwick Boseman's Oscars 2021 loss: There's no award that can validate his legacy

What are your personal thoughts on Black Panther 2 being made without Chadwick Boseman? Share it with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×