Lupita Nyong'o Shares How She Convinced Taylor Swift To Use Shake It Off In Little Monsters, Credits Song For Overcoming Depression

Lupita Nyong'o is detailing how a specific Taylor Swift song helped her get through a tough time in her life, which inspired her to feature it in her 2019 horror-comedy film, Little Monsters.

During her Thursday, June 27 appearance on First We Feast’s Hot Ones, the Oscar winner, 41, recalled how she personally pitched and convinced the pop titan to use the song Shake It Off in the aforementioned movie.

Lupita Nyong’o reflects on convincing Taylor Swift to allow Shake It Off use - Why the song holds deep meaning

When the producers of Little Monsters told Nyong'o they couldn't get the rights to the 2014 tune, the actress says she “decided, OK, I'm going to go, I'm going to make a pitch. I'm going to let Taylor know what this song means to me.”

Nyong'o disclosed to host Sean Evans that when she was working on Star Wars in London, she was going through a lot of self-doubt, given that the project was only the second thing she had done. “I was getting a little depressed,” she said, adding, “My best friend came to London, and Taylor had just released Shake It Off, and he played it for me to get me into better spirits.”

The upbeat song, of course, worked its magic, as Nyong'o detailed she and her friend just jumped and danced on her bed, and the song in fact lifted her spirits.

Advertisement

Little Monsters, written and directed by Abe Forsythe, stars Nyong’o as a school teacher who must protect her young students from a zombie attack. Her character, Miss Audre Caroline, plays the ukulele and sings songs like Shake It Off to keep the children calm and distracted amid the chaos of the aforementioned apocalypse.

In her pitch to Swift, the Black Panther star detailed the story of how Shake It Off got her out of an almost depression. “And the next thing I knew, it was cleared.”

Nyong'o, however, added, “I haven't actually seen her since to thank her for it.”

Lupita Nyong'o is a dedicated Swiftie — Here’s why we say so

The actress, who will next be seen in A Quiet Place: Day One, mentioned during her June 20 appearance in Late Night With Seth Meyers that she has, in fact, encountered Taylor Swift — but from a distance, in a concert for the Eras Tour.

Advertisement

After straining her vocal cords while voicing the lead character in the animated film The Wild Robot, Nyong’o said she didn't let her inability to speak interfere with enjoying Taylor’s epic show. “You had to wear a note that said, 'I am on a vocal cord rest,'” Seth Meyers asked the actress, to which she replied, “Yeah, I made that at home.”

Nyong’o’s A Quiet Place: Day One hits theaters on Friday, June 28.

ALSO READ: A Quiet Place: Day One Trailer: John Krasinski's Universe Expands As Lupita Nyong'o Takes Over