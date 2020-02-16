  1. Home
Lynn Cohen passes away: Sex And The City cast Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall pay tributes

Lynn's death was deeply mourned by the leading cast of SATC. Sarah Jessica Parker took to Instagram to share a picture of Lynn and wrote a heartfelt caption.
Sex And The City actor Lynn Cohen passed away at the age of 86 in New York, according to her manager Josh Pultz. The veteran actress who starred in over numerous shows and films was best known for her role as Magda the housekeeper in the popular HBO series Sex And The City. As per reports, Lynn had appeared in 13 episodes between 2000 and 2004 and reprised her role in the Sex and the City movie in 2008 as well as in its sequel in 2010.

Lynn's death was deeply mourned by the leading cast of SATC. Sarah Jessica Parker took to Instagram to share a picture of Lynn and wrote a heartfelt caption, "Beautiful Lynn Cohen..Miranda's dear and necessary Magda. Our dear SATC colleague. Talent, grace, inspiration. RIP X, SJ." Actress Kristin Davis reshared SJP's Instagram post and wrote, "Thank you Lynn for your grace and support. So much talent." 

Kim Cattrall also shared a fun picture of Lynn from back in the day and wrote, "Our beautiful #lynncohen “Passing through nature to eternity” RIPx."  Take a look at their posts below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Apart from SATC, Lynn also starred in shows like 'Damages' and 'Law & Order;. As for films, Cohen co-starred as Golda Meir in the Oscar-nominated Steven Spielberg film 'Munich'. She also appeared in 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire'. She is survived by her spouse Ronald Cohen. No memorial plans have been announced till now.

