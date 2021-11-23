Lynne Spears wishes to 'reconnect' with daughter Britney Spears after latter refuses to reunite

Lynne Spears is planning to spend Thanksgiving with her daughter Britney Spears. Lynne travelled to Los Angeles this week to celebrate Thanksgiving with her son Brian, 44, but is also expecting to meet Britney, according to sources. However, no preparations have been made as of yet.

The 66-year-old has a strained relationship with the singer after Britney, 39, accused Lynne in a heated Instagram post earlier this month of being the true mastermind behind her 13-year-long conservatorship. Lynne can be seen arriving at LAX in a video broadcast as per TMZ on Monday, when she told reporters that she hoped to visit her daughter for the holidays and that she was thrilled with the result of the conservatorship being dissolved by a court.

Lynne's efforts to make apologies with her daughter, however, may be useless, as Britney was reported last week to be 'refusing' to visit her and did not want to reconnect. The Toxic singer is claimed to have refused Lynne entry to her house only weeks before her conservatorship was dissolved by a court, according to PageSix. It comes after Britney accused Lynne of orchestrating her 13-year conservatory, which her father Jamie Spears notoriously oversaw, in an Instagram post earlier this month.

Britney accused her mother Lynne of 'ruining' her life in a since-deleted Instagram post this month, writing, "My dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship. You know exactly what you did." Lynne Spears issued a sworn declaration in July in support of her daughter's efforts to have her father removed as conservator.

