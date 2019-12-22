Lysette Anthony shares harrowing details about rape by Harvey Weinstein: I still have nightmares

Lysette Anthony shares harrowing details about rape by Harvey Weinstein. Read on.

Lysette Anthony is opening up about how Harvey Weinstein allegedly raped her in her London flat in the ’80s and she has some pretty unsettling details to share. Stating that the incidence continues to haunt her till date, the British, who first came forward claims against the disgraced producer in2017, revealed some gory details in a recent interview. The actress said she met Weinstein back when he was a music journalist in London. And they were initially friends.

Recalling their first meeting, the actress asserted that he expressed his desire to get into the film industry. The two eventually became friends, until one day, the movie mogul showed up at her London apartment unannounced. He knocked on the door in the morning and she was dressed in a gown. The actress revealed that once he was inside the apartment, Weinstein pushed her against her coat rack and raped her. While initially, she did try to get him off, but because of his heavyweight, she eventually gave up, she told Channel 4 News on December 20.

That wasn’t the only time he raped her. The producer raped her for the second time inside a hotel room where she was staying during the Cannes Film Festival. She stated that there was a point after the assault that she blamed herself for the unfortunate incidence. However, she eventually started seeing it as it was, a sexual assault. Anthony is just one of the 80 women who have accused the producer of sexual assault and harassment.

Earlier this week, another sexual assault lawsuit was filed against Weinstein. Former teen model Kaja Sokola filed a fresh new lawsuit against him alleging that the disgraced film producer assaulted her when she was 16. In a suit filed in New York State Supreme Court on December 19, the native of Poland claimed that back in 2002, when she was a 16-years-old and aspiring actress, Weinstein set up a lunch meeting with her but instead took her to his SoHo apartment "without her consent" and assaulted her.

