Mädchen Amick REVEALS Riverdale sets' atmosphere post hearing about Luke Perry's death

Mädchen Amick revealed what the atmosphere was on the sets of Riverdale when it was known that Luke Perry had passed away. Read below to know what the 49-year-old actress had to say about her late co-star, who was also a close friend.

It came as a shocker to many when it was revealed that Luke Perry had suffered a massive ischemic stroke on February 27, 2019. It was after a second stroke that the Beverly Hills 90210 actor's fate was untimely sealed and we lost a Hollywood gem on March 4. It was around the same time that the cast of Riverdale was shooting for Season 4. The entire team of Riverdale was devastated by the loss and posted tributes for their co-star while the makers dedicated the entire season of the show to Mr. Perry, who played Archie Andrew's father Fred.

Mädchen Amick, who we know as Betty Cooper's mother Alice, recently revealed in an interview with Mr. Warburton Magazine about how the cast reacted to hearing the devastating news of the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star's death, while on the sets of Riverdale. "We cried and hugged for hours. We were devastated. He and I were Ma and Pa kettle to all these kids. We were all in shock. He is desperately missed," Mädchen shared with Mr. Warburton Magazine. Furthermore, remembering her good friend fondly, Amick confessed that the two were real friends. Calling him an old soul, the 49-year-old actress revealed that Luke was not just a father to his own children, he was also the father to the young cast of Riverdale and that Perry would text Mädchen all the time telling her that she needed to talk to the girls as they needed advice.

"I still reach for my phone every time I land back in Vancouver to go to dinner. He was my first phone call every time…," Amick sadly confessed.

Luke Perry is terribly being missed, not just by the Riverdale team but his millions and millions of fans!

