Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom star Viola Davis on treatment of Black artists in Hollywood: We’re the leftovers

Renowned actress Viola Davis in a chat with Variety discussed the treatment of Black talent in Hollywood. Take a look.
Internationally renowned actress Viola Davis has opened up about Hollywood’s treatment of people of colour, particularly Black artists in a recent interview with Variety. The star has expressed her thoughts about inclusivity in the film industry countless times in the past. The actress appeared on Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast, where she talked about her stellar performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and also shared her opinion on the treatment of Black talent at a large scale.

Davis shared on the podcast, “It’s so hard to get films made that don’t fit a certain box of how they see us.” She continued to explain how inclusivity is not a ‘hashtag’. The actress also explained that most films offered to Black artists are ‘culturally specific’. Davis also shared how Hollywood considers inclusivity as a second thought by adding, “We’re the leftovers.” The actress also shared that she feels the only reason she breaks records is because other artists aren’t recognized. “That ‘honor’ is a sort of limited honor” She added.

Davis continued explaining, “That’s because you have white critics who don’t understand you, a white audience that many don’t even have Black or Brown friends.” The actress made history this years by becoming the got her most-nominated Black actress in the Academy Awards. She bagged her 4th Oscar nomination for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Moreover, the star broke her own record with the achievement. The How to Get Away with Murder star has previously received Oscar nominations for Doubt, The Help, and Fences.

