Mac Miller's death led to Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's broken engagement; SNL star reveals

Pete Davidson is finally opening up about how Mac Miller's death took a serious toll on his relationship with Ariana Grande. In a candid interview with rapper Charlamagne Tha God, the 26-year-old SNL star said he knew their engagement would end after the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac. He said even though he knew their relationship wouldn’t work out, he tried to be there for the singer as she grieved Mac’s death. Pete said he promised her that he would stay with her through it all.

Pete and Ariana started dating in May 2018, shortly after her breakup with Mac and announced their engagement in June. While their relationship was going strong, it all went south when Mac passed away after an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol at the age of 26, in September. Speaking about Ariana’s relationship with Mac, Pete said she wasn’t trying to put on a show following Mac’s death, it actually affected her a lot. He said she loved Mac with all her heart and that he can’t imagine what she went through after his death.

During the interview, Pete also opened up about cracking jokes about his relationship with Ariana during his stand-up gigs. The comedian simply asserted that since he is not on social media, he likes to share his feelings through his stand-up routines. He said it is the same as Ariana referring to their relationship in her songs. Speaking about his ex-girlfriends, Pete said he has dated some of the most wonderful, beautiful and talented women. He also mentioned that those relationships taught him a lot about life.

