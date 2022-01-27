Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song get ENGAGED after welcoming son Dakota nine months ago

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are ready to take the big step as the couple reportedly got engaged as per People. The couple recently welcomed their first child together, son Dakota in April. While the duo hasn't made any official announcement on their engagement, Song was clicked wearing a diamond ring during her recent outing in Beverly Hills.

Culkin and Song first sparked romance rumours after they met on the set of Changeland in Thailand, and were spotted hanging out together back in July 2017. Over the years, the Home Alone star and Brenda had been going strong and in April 2021, the duo welcomed their first baby together, son Dakota, whom they named after Culkin's late sister Dakota.

After welcoming Dakota, Macaulay in a brief statement told People, "We're overjoyed." The couple continues to keep their relationship private and hence aren't often seen sharing any photos on social media.

Previously, Brenda gushed about Culkin in a birthday tribute she had written for Macaulay for his 40th birthday in 2020. She wrote, "I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you." Song further concluded her post with an emotional note as she called herself the "luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you."

After the news of their engagement, we bet fans are excited for the couple's wedding. This will be Culkin's second wedding, he was previously married to Rachel Miner, from 1998 to 2002.

