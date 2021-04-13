Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song welcome their FIRST child Dakota Song Culkin: We’re overjoyed

Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin and former Disney actress Brenda Song have welcomed their baby boy Dakota Song Culkin. Take a look.

Brenda Song reportedly welcomed a baby boy on April 5 with her partner and actor of Home Alone, Macaulay Culkin. The former Disney Channel star gave birth to a baby boy Dakota Song Culkin on Monday, at 1:10 p.m. in the city of Los Angeles. This comes as a surprise as the actress never announcement her pregnancy. The couple privately welcomed their newborn together and even gave a brief response to Esquire about the same.

According to the news outlet, the actress is healthy after the delivery and the child weighs 6 pounds and 14 ounces. Their newborn is named ‘Dakota’ in honour of the actor’s late sister, who had the same name and passed away due to an unfortunate car accident back in 2008. Speaking of their first child’s arrival, the couple gave their statement to the news source saying, “We’re overjoyed”. Last year, the actor spoke to Esquire about starting a family with the actress. The duo had met on the sets of the film Changeland in Thailand which was released in 2019. The stars have been together for 4 years now.

In 2018 the actor had opened up about his desire of having kids on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. “I’m gonna make some babies. This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit,” he said. Confirming that they were indeed trying to have children, the actor continued, “I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing.” The actor is currently working on the tenth season of American Horror Story, while the actress recently appeared on the third season of Station 19.

