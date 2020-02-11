Macaulay Culkin on Michael Jackson sexual abuse rumours: He never did anything to me

Hollywood actor Macaulay Culkin has previously essayed the original character named Kevin McCallister in 1990's flick Home Alone.

The Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin, opened about the Michael Jackson sexual abuse rumours. The actor was on the cover of Esquire. While talking about the Michael Jackson sexual abuse rumours, during the interview for the cover story. The Home Alone actor said that Michael Jackson never did anything to him and also that he never saw Jackson do anything. Macaulay Culkin further adds during the interview that now, he can set the record straight as there is nothing to hide. As per the latest news reports, Macaulay Culkin has defended the friendship he shared with the music legend, Michael Jackson.

Hollywood actor Macaulay Culkin had previously essayed the original character named Kevin McCallister in 1990's flick Home Alone. Some time back Disney made an announcement, that they will be rebooting Home Alone. Many fans and film audience took to their social media accounts to express their disappointment about the news. Films like Aladdin and The Lion King were rebooted and now Home Alone was on its way to get a reboot. The actor, Macaulay Culkin shared a picture of himself from the original film, and how the current situation in Home Alone would look like.

The fans could not stop talking about how funny the post shared by Macaulay Culkin was. Disney chief Bob Iger also confirmed the news of Macaulay Culkin starrer Home Alone will be rebooted in a way. The fan and audience members have been talking about the latest reboot on the cards.

(ALSO READ: Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin mocks Disney's plan to reboot classic film in hilarious post; Check it out)

Read More