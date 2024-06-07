Macaulay Culkin Shares How He Celebrates Father’s Day With His Children; 'Had A Complicated Relationship...'

Macaulay Culkin is one of those actors who garnered fame at a very young age. Since being a child, he has always hit the tabloids for various reasons. The Home Alone actor has never shied away from being transparent about his personal life.

In the actor’s latest Instagram post, he opened up about his relationship with the occasion of Father's Day and how he celebrates with his two children, Dakota, 3, and Carson, 1, whom he shares with Brenda Song.

Macaulay Culkin on his relationship with Father’s Day

In his latest Instagram post, Culkin shared a photo of a Father’s Day gift box which had a Star Wars theme. This led him to write about his own Father’s Day celebrations ahead of the occasion.

In his caption, The Good Son actor wrote, “If you know a little about me then you’d know I’ve had a complicated relationship with Father’s Day in the past.”

The actor added that since becoming a dad himself, he decided to “reinvent the wheel.” Culkin said that instead of getting extra sleep, he tries to make the occasion of his boys rather than making it about himself. Because they are the ones who make the actor father. He wittily added, “No offense to Brenda.”

The Pagemaster actor revealed that in his home, Father’s Day is not as celebrated as the family celebrates birthdays or Christmas; however, “it does mop the floor of such holidays as St. Patrick’s Day, Valentine’s Day, and the 4th of July.” Culkin added that he tries to do fun things for his children on Father’s Day. He continued that the occasion is a special day.

The actor further thanked Lucas Film because they sent him the gift box, as things in the box were meant more for his children to enjoy. The actor said that the occasion is not for him but for the people who make him feel like a father.

More on Macaulay Culkin’s relationship with his Father

Richie Rich actor has been blunt about his troubled relationship with his father, Kit Culkin. In an interview with Marc Maron in 2018, Culkin revealed that even before he acquired immense fame, his relationship with his father was “Sour.”

Culkin has made claims that if he did not do what he was told to do by his father, he would be threatened with violence. His father was, allegedly, abusive. The actor said, “He was abusive, physically and mentally. I can show you all my scars if I wanted to.”

Culkin said that his dad was jealous of him for everything he did because whatever his father tried to do in his life, Macaulay has achieved that even before turning 10 years old.

It isn't just the My Girl star who’s claiming that his father was abusive; his brother Kieran Culkin also shared a troubled relationship with their father. During the actor Emmy win, he praised his mother.

In 2021, during his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kieran said that their father was not a good person and he, “never looked at him as Dad." The actor added, “He didn’t really belong here, and when he was finally gone for good, it made the most sense.”

